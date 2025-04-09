After Stree 2, Jailer, Tamannaah Bhatia To Appear In A Dance Number In Raid 2? Video Leak From Ajay Devgn Starrer Suggests So

Raid 2: Ajay Devgn's political thriller film is set to release on silver screens on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day. On April 8, the makers revealed the official trailer. The sequel to the 2018 actioner is set to reprise his role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, while Riteish Deshmukh will be playing the role of antagonist. Now, social media is buzzing with leaked videos of Tamannaah Bhatia filming a song for Raid 2. This comes after her glimpse was spotted in the trailer.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s song shoot video for Raid 2 leaked online

For Raid 2, Tamannaah Bhatia shot a special number and fans got a short glimpse of that in the trailer. Now, a paparazzo account Viral Bhayani shared a leaked on-set video of her on Instagram with the caption, “Leaked on-set video of Tamannaah from Raid 2 music video goes viral!” In the clip, Tamannaah, dressed in white and gold, poses confidently for the camera with backup dancers in the background.

Soon after fans flooded the comment section with their wish to see more than just the short glimpse from the trailer released on Tuesday. Many shared heart and heart-eye emojis for their ‘Tammy’, who is ‘looking like a fairy’. One fan wrote that the trailer had already hinted at her involvement in a song, while another asked, “Aaj ki raat 2.0?” earning several likes. Someone else commented, “Finally a fresh banger.”

What Raid 2 is about?