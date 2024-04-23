Advertisement

Randeep Hooda shared that he won't confine himself to one theme and will explore various genres. The actor also hinted at his next project as a filmmaker, possibly an action film. When asked about the topics he plans to explore in his next project, Randeep told IANS that he will explore all the genres during his filmmaking journey.

Randeep Hooda talks about his next directorial

Randeep Hooda shed light on his next directorial film and hinted about its genre. He said, "Even as an actor, I have jumped genres and I have jumped roles and characters. So similarly, as a filmmaker, I’ll be jumping genres, and topics. Maybe the next one I will be making an action film." Randeep made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with Monsoon Wedding. Over his two-decade-long journey in Hindi cinema, the actor has delivered some iconic characters and films, including Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Murder 3, Highway, and Sarbjit.

Randeep Hooda talks about undergoing physical transformation

Randeep made a comeback as a solo lead after seven years on the silver screen with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which also marked his directorial debut. For the role, he shed almost 32 kg. This isn't the first time he underwent a physical transformation for a film. Randeep lost 18 kg for his role in the 2016 film Sarbjit.

On social media, the actor has been compared to Hollywood star Christian Bale, known for his extensive transformations for various roles. Responding to this, Randeep said: "Well, he's a great actor, whose work and work ethic I've always admired." “To be compared to him is a matter of great satisfaction to me personally, as I have been ploughing on in the same vein as an artiste in an industry that doesn’t encourage or facilitate that kind of approach to one’s work.”

(With IANS inputs)