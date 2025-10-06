Ahaan Panday To Appear In Action Avatar With Sharvari After Delivering Bollywood's Highest Grossing Romance Movie- Saiyaara: Report

Ahaan Panday rose to fame overnight with the blockbuster success of his film, Saiyaara. The actor's performance in the film became the talk of the town as the movie became a box office hit. Following its theatrical run, Saiyaara registered the record of the highest-grossing romance movie of the year. After the phenomenal success, the actor has reportedly bagged his second film, which will be directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. An official announcement of the same is awaited.

Also produced by YRF, the movie is reported to go on floors in 2026. A source close to the production of the film confirmed the news to IANS by saying, “Ahaan Panday came from nowhere and became the biggest Gen Z star of the country with a theatrical pull that is rare for any debutant to have!” The insider added, “Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar were clear that his next had to be a love story again, but he needs to be presented in a whole new avatar, and the flavour of action in this romance makes it a super fresh film.”

In the latest development, Munjya fame Sharvari has signed the dotted lines to star opposite Ahaan Panday in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming yet-untitled action romance. A source close to IANS confirmed the news: “With Saiyaara creating history at the box office, Ahaan Panday is today, the biggest Gen Z male actor of our country. Sharvari was also a part of a Rs. 100 crore blockbuster Munjya. You have two fantastic actors who have proved that sheer acting talent can pull people to theatres.”