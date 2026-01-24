Updated 24 January 2026 at 18:43 IST
Ahead Of Republic Day, Kiara Advani's Old Comment On Beef And Porn Ban Goes Viral: It's Taking Away Meaning Of Democracy
Ahead of Republic Day, an old video of Kiara Advani talking about the beef ban and the porn ban has resurfaced. Originally from 2015, the video has now sparked a controversy.
Kiara Advani's old comment on the beef ban and porn ban has resurfaced ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26. A 10-year-old video of the actress from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council in Mumbai has gone viral online. In the video, she could be heard saying the ‘meaning of democracy’ is being taken away by banning ‘beef ban’ and ‘porn ban’.
What did Kiara Advani say?
A line from a brief interview by Kiara Advani in 2015 has sparked a fresh controversy. The video was shot shortly after the Maharashtra government had implemented a ban on the possession and sale of beef following the central government's blocking access to adult websites nationwide. Kiara's comment seemingly was about a broader remark on censorship and freedom of speech. At the time, the Toxic actress said, “Well, it's sad… first it was beef, now porn. So, no one knows what's next. But I think it's taking away the meaning of democracy."
Netizens react to Kiara Advani's comment
As soon as the video of the actress went viral online, social media users have been resharing it. Some users commented on the clip, calling Kiara ‘anti-national’ and ‘out of touch’. Saving her from the radioactive judgments, supporters of the new mom argued that the video is a decade old, and the comments were made in a context. They also argued that democracy allows people to be able to express their opinions openly. On the other hand, another group on social media alleged that celebrities should not comment on policy matters without having full knowledge.
Published On: 24 January 2026 at 18:43 IST