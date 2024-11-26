Aishwarya Rai Advocates For Not Compromising On 'Self-Worth', Says 'Look Problem In The Eye' | WATCH

Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram account to share a strong video message on the occasion of International Day for the elimination of violence against women. The actress advocated the importance of self worth and facing problems head-on rather than turning a blind eye towards it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has talked about street harassment and said to “never compromise your worth”. For a campaign video of a beauty brand, she is a brand ambassador of, Aishwarya shared the video on her Instagram stories. In the clip, she said to go head-on with the problem rather than avoiding it.



Aishwarya said, "Street harassment. How do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault." For the caption, she wrote: “On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis’s Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it." She added the hashtag--We Stand Up.”



Amitabh Bachchan slams speculations pertaining to his family

In his latest blog post, Big B penned a note addressing his concerns about "information ending with question marks" and the negative impact it has on those involved. The veteran actor wrote, “It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life… I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me…” Amitabh added, “Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in… I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice… and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society…”



A file photo of Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and his parents - Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan | Image: Instagram

The post further read, “But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats.” Bachchan went on to mention, “Your content is done , not just for that one moment, but for many moments ..the reader when they react to it gives content expansion ..the reaction could be in belief or in the negative ..anything that be, give credence to the write ..and that is the writes business .. his or her commerce dependence ..fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over ..how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands.” The actress’ post comes amid reports of trouble in Abhishek and Aishwarya’s marital paradise. Not to forget, Aishwarya recently gave a glimpse into her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations by sharing a heartfelt photo dump on Instagram. While Aishwarya’s post was filled with warmth and family love, many were left puzzled by the absence of a birthday wish from Aaradhya’s father, Abhishek Bachchan.