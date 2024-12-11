Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima Shares A Cryptic Post About 'Respect, Value' Amid Fued Rumours

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law has been in the news since she posted a photo of a bouquet sent to her by Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan's sister. On Wednesday, December 11, she shared a cryptic post about "respect and value" on her social media handle. Her post has come after Reddit users pointed out that Shrima, married to Aditya Rai, Aishwarya's brother, never posts photos with Aishwarya or her niece Aaradhya Bachchan. They hinted at a strained relationship between the two.

Shrima Rai hints at a strained relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shrima Rai shared a post that reads, "I respect my value and honor my worth. I will never settle for anything less than I deserve. I am deserving of love, respect and all the goodness life has to offer."

"I am always becoming better than who I was yesterday. I am always in a state of growth. All of the things that I am currently experiencing are taking me to the next level of my life. By respecting myself, I naturally attract experiences and relationships that reflect my true value and uplift my spirit. Nothing is impossible when I am rooted in love," reads further.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Shrima Rai shares good bond with Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda - Here's proof

Last month, Shrima slammed the trolls for criticising her for posting a photo of a bouquet sent to her by Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, amid Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours. Shrima clarified that it was her birthday and to thank the couple for their gesture, she shared the photo on her Instagram Stories. Schooling the trolls, she wrote, "Facts: My birthday was November 21 and as usual flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout-out."

Opening up about her journey in the social media world, she wrote, "Before I became a blogger/content creator, I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs India Globe 2009. Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name."