Aishwarya Rai Drops Bachchan Surname Publicly, Divorce Rumours With Abhishek Gain New Lease Of Life

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Global Women's Forum event in Dubai where she talked about women empowerment. However, what grabbed our eyeballs was her name in the background displayed only "Aishwarya Rai | International Star". The omission of 'Bachchan' surname has created a heavy buzz on the internet at a time when already rumours have been rife that she and her husband Abhishek Bachchan are planning to separate.

In the video shared on the official Instagram page of Dubai Women Establishment, Aishwarya can be seen walking on the stage in a blue ensemble featuring silver embroidery. In the display in the background, we can see her photo with her name written "Aishwarya Rai - International Star".

However, her Instagram handle still has 'Bachchan' which tells us that the event used her maiden name for professional representation and to seemingly promote women's empowerment.

It seems Big B has finally addressed the ongoing divorce speculation surrounding his Abhishek and Aishwarya. In her recent blog, Big B addressed his concerns about "information ending with question marks" and its negative impact on those involved. The veteran actor wrote, “It takes immense courage conviction and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life… I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me…”

He added, “Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in… I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice… and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society…”

"Your content is done , not just for that one moment, but for many moments ..the reader when they react to it gives content expansion ..the reaction could be in belief or in the negative ..anything that be , give credence to the write ..and that is the writes business .. his or her commerce dependence ..fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over ..how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands..” he further mentioned.