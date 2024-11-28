Aishwarya Rai's Sister-In-Law Siding With Bachchan Family Amid Alleged Spat? Trolls Hear It From Her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law Shrima Rai slammed the trolls attacking her for posting a photo of a bouquet sent to her by Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda. Shrima took to her social media handle and dropped a post explaining that it was her birthday on November 21 and on that occasion Shweta and Nikhil had sent her flowers. Shrima, a banker turned influencer was criticised for thanking Abhishek Bachchan's sister amid Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours.

Shrima Rai pens a lengthy note slamming the trolls

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shrima shared a post in which she also shared that she didn't take the help of her family members to grow her brand as a social media influencer. She started her note by writing, "Facts: My birthday was November 21 and as usual flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout out."

Opening up about her journey in the social media world, she wrote, "Before I became a blogger/content creator, I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs India Globe 2009. Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name."

Aishwarya's sister-in-law further clarified that she has built an independent career as a 'content creator for years' on her own and as a woman, she finds it in "poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down". She concluded by writing "As a mother, it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved."

Who is Shrima Rai?