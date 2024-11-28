Published 17:31 IST, November 28th 2024
Aishwarya Rai's Sister-In-Law Siding With Bachchan Family Amid Alleged Spat? Trolls Hear It From Her
Shrima Rai, in her post, clarified that she didn't take the help of her family members to grow her brand as a social media influencer.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law Shrima Rai slammed the trolls attacking her for posting a photo of a bouquet sent to her by Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda. Shrima took to her social media handle and dropped a post explaining that it was her birthday on November 21 and on that occasion Shweta and Nikhil had sent her flowers. Shrima, a banker turned influencer was criticised for thanking Abhishek Bachchan's sister amid Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours.
Shrima Rai pens a lengthy note slamming the trolls
Taking to her Instagram handle, Shrima shared a post in which she also shared that she didn't take the help of her family members to grow her brand as a social media influencer. She started her note by writing, "Facts: My birthday was November 21 and as usual flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout out."
Opening up about her journey in the social media world, she wrote, "Before I became a blogger/content creator, I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs India Globe 2009. Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name."
Aishwarya's sister-in-law further clarified that she has built an independent career as a 'content creator for years' on her own and as a woman, she finds it in "poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down". She concluded by writing "As a mother, it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved."
Who is Shrima Rai?
Shrima Rai is the wife of Aishwarya Rai's elder brother Aditya Rai. She was also Gladrags Mrs India Globe 2009. Shrima often shares photos and videos with her husband Aditya and mother-in-law Vrinda on her social media handle.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:31 IST, November 28th 2024