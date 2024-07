Published 20:44 IST, July 13th 2024

Aishwarya Rai Skips Joint Appearance With Father-in-law Amitabh Yet Again Amid Rift Rumours

Aishwarya Rai arrived at the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 13. The actress arrived at the event sans her husband.