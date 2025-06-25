Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Turn Each Other's Biggest Cheerleaders Ahead Of Maa Vs Kannappa Box Office Clash

Updated 25 June 2025 at 08:51 IST
Ajay Devgn's production Maa is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 27. Headlined by Kajol, the movie is a part of the horrorverse, which also features the actor's Shaitaan (2024). Maa will clash with the pan-India film Kannappa at the box office. Headlined by Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Mahadev in a cameo appearance. Earlier, Akshay had shared a shoutout for the Kajol starrer, and now the Raid 2 actor has replied to the same.
On June 24, Akshay Kumar took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share a shoutout for both the films set to clash at the box office on June 27. In his endearing note, the Housefull fame wrote, "Yaar Ajay hum dono ki picture aa rahi hai iss Friday. Tu apne fans ki good wishes #Kannappa ko bhej de aur main mere Mahadev ki blessing #Maa ko. Kya bolta hai? Good luck to Kajol and you bhai…May the power be with you."
The note did not go unnoticed by Ajay Devgn, who replied with an equally heartwarming post. He wrote, “Tu Trishul leke aa aur main Maa ka aashirwad…Good luck to us both”. The actors' shout-out for each other is a testament to the camaraderie within the industry.
Maa vs Kannappa is not the first time, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn would go against each other at the ticketing counters. The actors, who are a part of Rohit Shetty's copverse and have shared screenspace, headlined the movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. Both films hit the big screens together on Eid 2024. While both underperformed at the box office, the Akshay Kumar starrer actioner gained a slight edge over Devgn's sports biography.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 25 June 2025 at 08:51 IST