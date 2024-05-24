Ajay Devgn Expresses Gratitude To Jammu & Kashmir Government As He Wraps Up Singham Again Shoot

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his film Singham Again. The actor, along with the cast and crew of the film has been shooting for the action film in Jammu and Kashmir. On May 24, the makers announced the wrap of the schedule and the Gangaajal actor made a special video thanking the administration for their coordination and support.

Ajay Devgn expresses gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir adminisatriton

On May 24, Ajay Devgn wrapped up the shoot of Singham Again’s Kashmir schedule. Previously director Rohit Shetty shared a photo of Ajay from the valley and announced the scheduled wrap. Now, the actor has recorded a special video thanking the government for their support.

#WATCH | Renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Government for their unwavering support during the shooting of his upcoming movie, 'Singham-3', in Kashmir: Information & PR, J&K



(Source: Information & PR, J&K) pic.twitter.com/pIr8Tec2e2 — ANI (@ANI)

As per ANI, “Ajay Devgn expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Government for their unwavering support during the shooting of his upcoming movie, Singham-3, in Kashmir.” The actor also took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself as his character Bajirao Singham. He shared the photo where he can be seen leaning on the army tanks with the caption, “On Duty…AGAIN!”

Jackie Shroff thanks the Jammu and Kashmir people and administration

Recently, actor Jackie Shroff, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir government for their unwavering support to the film industry professionals who visit the UT for shooting movies and other projects. He told ANI, “The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive," said Jackie while praising the hospitality and seamless cooperation he received during his time in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. You have handled so much. And film support, police support, army support, people's support, everyone's support. And it was nice to see so many tourists. Everyone enjoyed. The people here also enjoyed it. We enjoyed it the most. We love you very much," he added. Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.