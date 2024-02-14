Ajay Devgn-Jyothika Starrer Shaitaan New Poster Teases Family Bond Before Tragedy Strikes

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and Jyothika are all set to headline the upcoming horror mystery film Shaitaan. The film also stars R Madhavan in a pivotal role and is set against the backdrop of Indian black magic. Releasing on March 8, the makers of the movie have unveiled a new poster ahead of the release.

Ajay Devgn-Jyothika starrer Shaitaan’s new poster out now

On February 13, days before the film’s release, the makers of Shaitaan unveiled a new poster of the movie. The poster was released to announce the release date of the first single in the movie. The first song titled Khushiyan Bator Lo will be out on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Panaroma Studios shared the poster of the song that they captioned, "Life mein khushiyaan dugni ho jaati hai, when family is around! #KhushiyaanBatorLo teaser releasing tomorrow on @panoramamusic's YouTube channel. #Shaitaan taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024." Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the song is composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Kumaar. The poster of the song features Ajay and Jyotika sitting on a sofa with their kids in the film.

Shaitaan teaser piques audiences' curiosity for the psychological thriller

On January 25, the makers of Shaitaan revealed the film’s teaser along with the release date. The teaser gave a short glimpse into the world of Shaitaan, and R Madhavan's sinister smile at the end surely gives the chills. Sharing the post on social media, Ajay Devgn wrote in the caption, “Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat aana! #ShaitaanTeaser out now! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.” While the teaser has piqued audience interest, not much of the plot has been revealed.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. The Vikas Bahl directorial film will be theatrically released on March 8.