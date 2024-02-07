Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Shaitaan Teaser: Does R Madhavan Play Evil In Ajay Devgn-Jyotika Starrer Supernatural Thriller?

Shaitaan teaser was released today, January 25. the film stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika and will hit the big screen on March 8.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan first look
Shaitaan first look | Image:Ajay Devgn/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shaitaan is a horror film that will hit the big screens on March 8. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film today, January 25. The film is helmed by the Queen fame Vikas Bahl.

Shaitaan teaser will send chills down your spine

On January 25, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account to share the teaser of the horror film Shaitaan. Sharing the post on social media, the actor wrote in the caption, “Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat aana! #ShaitaanTeaser out now! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.” While the teaser has piqued audience interest, not much of the plot has been revealed. 

The teaser opens with a spooky narration in the voice of R Madhavan. With a sinister laugh, the teaser goes on to show a gripping journey that delves into realms of Black magic. While visuals of voodoo dolls, dark arts and elements of invoking spirit play in the forefront, the voice of evil speaks from behind, “Tantar se lekar shlok ka, maalik hun main nau lok ka.” Glimpses of a scared Ajay Devgn and Jyotika are shown for a moment before visuals of R Madhavan flaunting a sinister smile takes over. 

Shaitaan first look piques audience's interest 

A day before releasing the teaser, the Shaitaan makers unveiled the first look poster of the film.  In the first look poster, the lead cast of the film Ajay, Jyotika and R Madhavan can be seen staring at voodoo dolls. Along with the poster, the teaser date of the film was also announced.  

Sharing the first-look poster, the Singham actor wrote, “#Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you.” Before unveiling the looks of the characters, the makers of Shaitaan announced the film’s title with an intriguing first look. In the first poster, viewers saw a glimpse of voodoo dolls placed in alignment. Shaitaan is going to be a gripping tale that will take viewers on a sinister journey with elements of Indian black magic. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

