Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is one of the highly anticipated films of Bollywood this year. The movie will feature Ajay Devgn and Tabu as the main leads. The movie was going to release in April this year, however, the release date of the film has been postponed.

When will Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha release in theatres?

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was going to hit the big screens on April 26, 2024. In December last year, Ajay had taken to his X handle to reveal the release date of the film. However, the film will now release on July 5. The film directed by Neeraj Pandey of A Wednesday and Special 26 fame also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari. It is a musical romantic drama spanning 23 years between 2000 and 2023.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha poster | Image: IMDb

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha release timeline mired in delays

The release date of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has changed several times. From April 2024, the release date was shifted to Eid al-Adha in June, around the same time as the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency and the Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan. The film, presented by NH Studios, is produced by Friday Filmworks, Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios) in association with Mangal Murti Films.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha cast and crew | Image: Instagram

Oscar winning composer MM Keeravaani will be creating an original soundtrack for the film, which spans across 20 years between 2002 and 2023. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been shot extensively in Mumbai. It will be Pandey's sixth directorial venture. He is best known for helming titles such as A Wednesday, Special 26 and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

