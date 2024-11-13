sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |

Published 23:15 IST, November 13th 2024

Ajay Devgn Vs Akshay Kumar: 12 Sequels Between Them In Next 2 Years, But Who Is Doing More?

The 2025 lineup is especially exciting, with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar revamping their blockbuster sequels and franchises that promise plenty of thrills.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar Sequels
Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar Sequels | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:15 IST, November 13th 2024