Akaay Kohli Is 'Golu Gobucha’, Digital Creator Reveals If He Resembles Dad Virat Kholi Or Mom Anushka Sharma?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child daughter Vamika in 2021 and little boy in 2024. Ever since becoming parents, the B’town couple have prioritised their children's privacy, avoiding public photographs of them. Despite this, fans remain eager to catch glimpses of the little ones. Recently, a digital creator who attended the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy match in Perth, Australia, shared her experience of meeting Anushka Sharma and Akaay. She described him as a "golu gobucha" and noted his striking resemblance to Anushka.

Who does Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay look like?

Swati Asthana, a digital creator, wrote in her blog on 30 November 2024, "Today, I met Anushka Di and her little one, Akaay, who is extremely cute—just like her—and absolutely adorable, like a little golu gobucha." Her remark quickly went viral.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Image: X

This followed a recent video showing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma strolling through Sydney's streets, likely on their way to New Year celebrations. They were accompanied by Devdutt Padikkal, Virat's former IPL teammate. Virat looked dashing in a black shirt paired with matching trousers and stylish white sneakers, while Anushka stunned in a chic little black dress. Fans reacted warmly to the video, showering the couple with love.

When paparazzi claims that Vamika looks like Anushka Sharma

In mid-June 2024, a paparazzo held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media, where Bollywood fans asked various questions. The most popular question was about Vamika's resemblance, whether she looks more like Virat or Anushka.

Virat Kohli with Vamika and Akaay | Image: X