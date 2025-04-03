Akshay Kumar Addresses Criticism Over Using 'F' Word In Kesari Chapter 2, Says 'Kamaal Ki Baat Hai Ki...'

Kesari Chapter 2: The makers have finally released the trailer of the Akshay Kumar , R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer. The film explores the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre aftermath through the eyes of Sir C Sankaran. The trailer launch took place in Delhi, where Akshay Kumar spoke about the use of the F-word in the film.

Akshay Kumar reacts to the backlash for using F-word in Kesari 2

During the event, Akshay Kumar addressed the anger he has been receiving for a few days over his use of the f-word in the movie, which was revealed in the teaser video on March 26.

When a journalist questioned him, Akshay responded, “Haan maine yeh word use kiya. But kamaal ki baat yeh ki aapne yeh cheez dekhi but jo word use kiya tha you are still a slave, that was not a big gaali for you? I think usse badi gaali nahi ho sakti. I would have been happy if you had said they used the word slave rather than talking about f you. Because according to me, at that time if they had shot with gun also it would have looked insignificant.” (Yes, I used that word. But what’s surprising is that you noticed this, yet the phrase 'you are still a slave' was not considered a big insult? I think there can be no bigger insult than that. I would have been happier if you had pointed out that they used the word 'slave' rather than focusing on 'f* you'). His response received loud applause.

Khiladi Kumar portrays a resolute lawyer arguing in a courtroom overseen by a British judge. In one scene in the teaser, the judge reminds him, "Don't forget you're still a slave of the British Empire." Akshay's character firmly responds, "F* you." This sparked mixed reviews of should a patriotic film have a casual scent of foul words.

Kesari 2 trailer out

The trailer begins with Akshay in a courtroom, questioning Reginald Dyer, the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. As the scene unfolds, Akshay’s character leaves Dyer speechless with sharp questions, exposing his guilt for ordering the brutal firing on innocent people in 1919. The trailer highlights the battle between one man’s courage and the empire’s injustice.