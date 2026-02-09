Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's Golmaal 5 Is Not A Remake Of Amitabh Bachchan And Shashi Kapoor's Comedy Do Aur Do Paanch, Confirms Rohit Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal 5 is most likely to go on floors in March this year. Before the movie went on the floor, rumours about its alleged plotline were going viral on social media. However, the director of the movie, Rohit Shetty, has now issued a statement clearing the air on the rumours.

Golmaal 5 is not a remake: Rohit Shetty

On February 9, the Rohit Shetty team issued a statement debunking rumours of Golmaal 5 being a remake. The statement was shared by trade experts on social media. In the statement, the team of the movie clarified that the reports of the movie being a remake are ‘unverified information’.



An official statement by Rohit Shetty and his team | Image: X

The statement read, "We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film 'Do Aur Do Paanch'. We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue. We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals, and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information."

The note continued, "Any news, update or clarification pertaining to Rohit Shetty or Golmaal 5 must be verified with us or the official PR representatives - Universal Communications, before publication, or Strict Legal action will be taken. We expect your cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility. We also request that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or taken down at the earliest."

More about Golmaal 5

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the Golmaal films have been entertaining audiences for nearly two decades, beginning with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006. The success of 'Golmaal' prompted Rohit to expand the franchise with the second, third and fourth parts. Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora, Parineeti Chopra, and Tabu have also become part of Rohit's comedy franchise over the years.

A poster of Golmaal: Image: Amazon Prime Video

The fifth part of the film will also feature Akshay Kumar joining the cast as the antagonist, as per a report in Variety India. Reports also claim that Kareena Kapoor is also likely to join the multistarrer. However, an official announcement is awaited. Golmaal 5 is eyeing a 2027 release.