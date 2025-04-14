Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday And R Madhavan Seek Blessings At Golden Temple Ahead Of Kesari 2 Release | Inside Video

Akshay Kumar , R Madhavan and Ananya Panday landed in Amritsar on April 14. The actors are gearing up for the release of their film, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, which will hit the big screens on April 18. Ahead of the release, the team sought blessings at the Golden Temple. Photos and videos of them from the temple are now doing the rounds on social media.

Kesari 2 team seeks blessings at the Golden Temple

On April 14, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Their film, Kesari 2, is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Taking to her social media account, Ananya Panday shared a photo of the actors with their heads bowed and hands folded together in reverence. <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/r-7g08INMSI?si=phH2PsrSgu1adWs2" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>



The Golden Temple could be seen in the background. In an inside video, the actors could be seen walking in a queue to wait for their turn to offer prayers. While waiting, Akshay Kumar could also be seen obliging fans with a selfie. The actor donned a blue coloured shirt teamed with a complementing bottom. Ananya Panday wore a pink and white salwar suit set while R Madhavan opted for a white kurta pyjama for the Golden Temple visit.

Kesari 2 gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC, know run time