Reports have been doing the rounds that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have commenced the shooting of Jolly LLB 3 in Rajasthan. Now, Akshay has confirmed the reports by sharing a video on his social media handle, introducing himself as "original Jolly".

Jolly LLB 3 goes on the floor

Taking to X, Akshay shared a clip where Arshad warns viewers to beware of "duplicate Jolly". In the next frame, Akshay introduces him as, "Jagdeesh Mishra, original Jolly (Lucknow Wale). The video concludes with Saurabh Shukla holding a small blackboard, "Jolly LLB 3 Shoot Begins". Sharing the video, he wrote, "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal".

A few days ago, Arshad Warsi was snapped visiting Ajmer Sharif Dargah to seek blessings. Pinkvilla reported that it will be a month-long schedule in Rajasthan.

What else do we know about Jolly LLB 3?

Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role as the judge in the third instalment of the film. Akshay and Arshad will reprise their original roles of Advocate Jagishwar Mishra and Jagadish Tyagi, respectively. Just like the two films Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB (2017), the third part of the film will also be a comedy against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary. In the film, Akshay and Arshad will be at loggerheads. The director has cracked a subject that pits both the Jolly against each other. The movie is expected to hit the theatres next year. The film is being produced by Disney and Cape Of Good Films.