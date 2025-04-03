Akshay Kumar As Hari Singh Nalwa In Kesari Chapter 3: All About The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified The Afghans

At the trailer launch event of Kesari: Chapter 2 in New Delhi, Akshay Kumar confirmed that the third part in the franchise, starring him, celebrating the unsung heroes of India, is already in the works. In Kesari (2019), the Battle of Saragarhi was depicted. The film cherished the heroics of 21 sikhs, part of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, who fought against 10,000 Afghani invaders and warded them off.

In Kesari: Chapter 2, Akshay will essay the role of lawyer Sir C Sankaran Nair, who stood against the British after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. While part 2 awaits release on April 18, Akshay shared that Kesari: Chapter 3 will be based on the legendary Sikh warrior and commander Hari Singh Nalwa.

Fan made poster of Hari Singh Nalwa biopic strring Akshay Kumar | Image: X

'So ja warna...': The myth and the legend of fearless Hari Singh Nalwa

According to Hari Singh Nalwa Foundation Trust, the Kingdom of the Sikhs, or the Sarkar Khalsaji, was a manifestation of the spiritual path initiated by Guru Nanak. It was eventually crystallised into the tradition of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh. In 1799, the Sikhs established their kingdom in that part of the Indian subcontinent most traumatised by Afghan invaders.

Akshay Kumar confirmed playing hari Singh Nalwa in a biopic | Image: X

General Hari Singh Nalwa (1791-1837) was the Commander-in-Chief of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's army along the northwest frontier of the Indian subcontinent, bordering Afghanistan. Hari Singh served as the administrator of the most turbulent region within the Sikh Kingdom, the region referred today as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is said that Hari Singh administered over one-third of the Sikh empire. He was sent to the most troublesome spots to establish efficient administration and peace.

Under Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Hari Singh and his troops took control of Kashmir from the oppressive Afghans. They also fought and won territories that had belonged to Afghani rulers. Kashmir's loss was a big blow to the Afghans, who had ruled over the region for decades. Moreover, being ruled over by the Sikhs was not acceptable to them. However, it brought relief to the Hindus in the region who had endured torture for countless years. Hari Singh also served as governor of Kashmir, Peshawar and Hazara.

Hari Singh Nalwa was a Sikh commander | Image: X

Hari Singh Nalwa's charity and the Sikhs' sacrifice for India

Hari Singh Nalwa was a towering figure in the Sikh empire. He was physically and mentally one of the most capable commanders in the Sikh army. It is believed that fearing Hari Singh, Afghanis started wearing salwar (a woman's attire) so that he would spare them. Many claim that Afghani women used to scare their babies into sleeping by taking Hari Singh's name. He is known for his conquests over Afghans in many battles while he lived. In many of these, Afghans surrendered without fighting when they learnt that Hari Singh was in the battlefield. Legend has it that Hari Singh once fought with a tiger and killed him with his dagger.

Legend has it that Hari Singh Nalwa killed a tiger with his bare hands | Image: X

At the time of Hari Singh's death, he was one of the wealthiest jagirdars (feudal lord) of the Sikh Kingdom. He gave away most of his wealth in charity, epitomising the saint-soldier tradition of the Sikh Gurus.