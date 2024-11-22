Published 22:54 IST, November 22nd 2024
Akshay Kumar, Govinda Starrer Bhagam Bhag Sequel Announced, Film To Release In 2025
The comedy cult Bhagam Bhag is finally getting a sequel, almost 18 years after it was released in 2006. The makers have confirmed it to return in 2025.
Reported by: Asian News International
