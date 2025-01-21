Akshay Kumar Issues Clarification On Leaving Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Shooting: He Came A Little...

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Sky Force, is busy with the promotions. Speaking of which, the actor was supposed to make a joint appearance with Veer Pahariya at Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale, Sunday. However, it was reported that the actor left without shooting the segment and left Veer in charge of the promotions. Soon after the news broke, netizens started speculating that the actor got angry as the host was running late. Now, the actor has issued a clarification as to why he left the Bigg Boss 18 set even before shooting the segment.

Akshay Kumar clears the air on leaving Bigg Boss 18 Finale without shooting Sky Force promotions

During a promotional, Akshay Kumar set the record straight by addressing his recent abrupt exit from the Bigg Boss 18 set. At the press meet in Delhi, Akshay shared that before leaving he had a word with the host of Bigg Boss over a call and told him that owing to prior commitments he had to leave. The actor added that the host was stuck with a personal matter.

“He was not late, I reached there, and he came a little bit because he had some of his personal work. Then we spoke about it and he told me that he was about 35-40 minutes late but then I had to go somewhere..so we spoke about it and I left and Veer (Pahariya) was there,” Akshay said.

What happened at the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale set?

Akshay was supposed to come to the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale to promote Sky Force. However, he left the set without shooting with the host. Later, the host told the audience revealed Akshay was on set to promote his forthcoming film but had to leave as he was late and Akshay had to attend a function. While promoting with Veer, the host said, "Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film, I got a little late and he had to leave for another function so he left."

What do we know about Sky Force?