Akshay Kumar Reveals Salary For Housefull 5 At Trailer Launch, Says 'Maine Acche Khase Paise...'

Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh are gearing up for their return to slapstick comedy with a new addition to the franchise, Housefull 5. The makers launched the trailer during a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. During the event, Akshay amusingly joked about his salary, leaving fans in stitches.

Akshay Kumar hilariously revealed Housefull 5 fees, video goes viral

During the event, Akshay Kumar shared a light-hearted exchange with a journalist who asked about the fees of the ensemble cast and the film’s budget. When questioned about his salary, Khiladi Kumar responded in his signature style, “Maine paise liye honge to main tujhe kyu bataunga? Tu mera bhatija lagta hai?”

He added, "Maine ache khase paise liye and picture ache khas budget pr bani hai (I took a very good amount, and the film has been made on a very good budget). Aaj khushi ka din hai. Raid daalna hai tujhe? Chhod na."

Although the actor avoided revealing the exact figures, he hinted at the film's grand scale.

Housefull 5 trailer out

Cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a UA16+ rating, the banger trailer premiered on May 27. The 3-minute 56-second trailer begins with Nana Patekar introducing a grand celebration on a luxury yacht, where a billionaire hosts a massive party to mark his 100th birthday. The plot takes a turn when he decides to disclose his will. Soon after, his sudden death shifts attention to three key characters, who emerge as prime suspects. The twist? They have been drugged and remember nothing about themselves.