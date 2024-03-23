×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 17:14 IST

Akshay Kumar-Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Housefull 5 To Be Set On A Cruise Ship?

A promo of the Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, was unveiled at an event which revealed that the film would be shot on a cruise ship.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Housefull 5
Housefull 5 | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sajid Nadiadwala is soon going to kick start with the shooting of Housefull 5 starring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, and more. Earlier this month, the filmmaker revealed his next four films, namely Chandu Champion, Sanki, Baaghi 4 and Housefull 5, will make their streaming debut on Prime Video after completing their theatrical run. At that same event, a promo of the multi-starrer comedy was unveiled which revealed that the film would be shot on a cruise ship. 

Housefull 5 madness to unfold on a cruise ship 

The transition used in the Housefull 5 announcement video featured a cruise ship. At the end of the video, the makers mentioned "Sets sail on June 6, 2025" instead of "Releasing on June 6, 2025." This has led to the speculation that the fifth installment will take place on a cruise ship. 

 

An insider source confirmed to Bollywood Hungama, “The common factor in all Housefull films is that a bunch of madcap characters get together in a house, leading to madness. That’s why the name Housefull, as the house is full of these funny characters. With Housefull 5, it seems like the makers are taking the madness level many notches higher by setting the story on a ship. And one can’t leave the ship as it’s presumably in the sea. Hence, these characters will have no choice but to face each other, causing confusion and lots of entertainment.”

When will Housefull 5 release?

The much-awaited fifth installment of the Housefull franchise was initially set for a Diwali 2024 release. However, the film is now gearing up to hit the big screens on June 6, 2025, as announced by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The decision to reschedule aims to ensure a heightened cinematic experience with unparalleled visual effects and an enthralling storyline, promising audiences five times the entertainment.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 17:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized From Two Women In Odisha, Arrested

Brown Sugar Seized

a few seconds ago
Holi 2024

Holi self-help groups

a minute ago
Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt

New Ac Launches

7 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

8 minutes ago
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

Congress divided

10 minutes ago
ABB India share price surge

ABB India’s Peenya campus

12 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

13 minutes ago
Housefull 5

Housefull 5 Update

16 minutes ago
Jyothika and Suriya

Jyotika's Fun Banter

18 minutes ago
The Unprecedented Election Year For The World

Election Year

20 minutes ago
Delhi Metro Viral Holi Dance

Delhi Metro Viral Dance

22 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Crew

23 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

25 minutes ago
Prabhas on his moniker

Spirit Shoot Update

26 minutes ago
Russian authorities scramble through the rubble

Russia Attack

27 minutes ago
Onion

Export ban

28 minutes ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update

29 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant back

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News8 hours ago

  3. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World8 hours ago

  4. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World9 hours ago

  5. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo