Akshay Kumar-Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Housefull 5 To Be Set On A Cruise Ship?

Sajid Nadiadwala is soon going to kick start with the shooting of Housefull 5 starring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, and more. Earlier this month, the filmmaker revealed his next four films, namely Chandu Champion, Sanki, Baaghi 4 and Housefull 5, will make their streaming debut on Prime Video after completing their theatrical run. At that same event, a promo of the multi-starrer comedy was unveiled which revealed that the film would be shot on a cruise ship.

Housefull 5 madness to unfold on a cruise ship

The transition used in the Housefull 5 announcement video featured a cruise ship. At the end of the video, the makers mentioned "Sets sail on June 6, 2025" instead of "Releasing on June 6, 2025." This has led to the speculation that the fifth installment will take place on a cruise ship.

An insider source confirmed to Bollywood Hungama, “The common factor in all Housefull films is that a bunch of madcap characters get together in a house, leading to madness. That’s why the name Housefull, as the house is full of these funny characters. With Housefull 5, it seems like the makers are taking the madness level many notches higher by setting the story on a ship. And one can’t leave the ship as it’s presumably in the sea. Hence, these characters will have no choice but to face each other, causing confusion and lots of entertainment.”

When will Housefull 5 release?

The much-awaited fifth installment of the Housefull franchise was initially set for a Diwali 2024 release. However, the film is now gearing up to hit the big screens on June 6, 2025, as announced by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The decision to reschedule aims to ensure a heightened cinematic experience with unparalleled visual effects and an enthralling storyline, promising audiences five times the entertainment.