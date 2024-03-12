×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Housefull 5: Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar Join Akshay Kumar Starrer? Here's What We Know

Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon and Riteish Deshmukh, is slated to hit the theatres next year in June.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nana Patekar
A file photo of Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Sajid Nadiadwala is soon going to kick start with the shooting of Housefull 5 starring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, and more. However, reports suggest that two more actors have joined the cast - Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar.

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Housefull 5?

As per a report on Peepingmoon.com, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has welcomed Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar for pivotal roles. Their acting prowess might add an extra layer to the comedy-drama. For the unversed, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Akshay showcased their comic chemistry in the hit film Welcome.

 

(A file photo of Anil and Nana | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Anil and Nana | Image: Instagram)

 

Not just this, the report added that Chunky Pandey will be reprising his role as Aakhri Pasta in the upcoming comedy-drama. However, the makers are yet to confirm both the news.

When will Housefull 5 release?

The much-awaited fifth installment of the Housefull franchise was initially set for a Diwali 2024 release. However, the film is now gearing up to hit the big screens on June 6, 2025, as announced by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The decision to reschedule aims to ensure a heightened cinematic experience with unparalleled visual effects and an enthralling storyline, promising audiences five times the entertainment.

(A poster of Housefull 5 | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Housefull 5 | Image: Instagram)

 

Sajid Nadiadwala shared a statement online and announced the new release date for Housefull 5. The statement read, "The Houseful franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Houseful 5. The team has crafted a mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with a great cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be released on 6th June 2025."

Published March 11th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

