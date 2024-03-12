Advertisement

Akshay Kumar who is known for his versatility across various genres in Indian cinema, is set to dive into the comedy space once again. According to reports, Kumar is gearing up to join forces with Fukrey director, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, for an upcoming comedy project.

What more do we know about Akshay and Mrigdeep next?

According to sources close to the development, Akshay, who has a strong fan base for his comedic roles, has been actively seeking scripts that complement his impeccable timing for humour. Upon meeting Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Kumar was impressed by the director's vision for creating a unique comedic universe.

The film, described as an "out-and-out comic entertainer" that blends physical and situational comedy, is scheduled to commence filming in the latter half of 2024, with a projected release date for the following year. Casting for the ensemble comedy is currently underway but promises a talented lineup of actors to complement the comedic dynamics on screen.

The source added, “Much like all comedies, this one too will have an ensemble full of talented actors as the inter-character dynamics will lead to comic scenarios on the screen. The casting is currently underway.” The screenplay is penned by Gautam Mehra, with Mahaveer Jain onboard as the producer.

What’s on the work front of Akshay?

Akshay Kumar is currently engrossed in filming Welcome To The Jungle and has a lineup of anticipated projects, including Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5.

Fans eagerly await Kumar's upcoming Eid 2024 release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, an action-packed venture set to hit theatres on April 10. With the film's third song set to drop tomorrow and the theatrical trailer soon to follow, anticipation is mounting for another Akshay Kumar blockbuster.