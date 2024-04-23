Advertisement

Welcome to the Jungle, featuring the ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon and more, is scheduled to release on December 20. The film’s shoot started in November last year. The makers are now set to film a grand dance number featuring multiple actors.

Welcome 3 Dance number to feature 30 actors

A special dance number, composed by Anand Raaj Anand, is set to be filmed for Welcome to the Jungle at the end of April. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the song will feature more than 500 background dancers and 30 actors. A spectacular set has been constructed in Mumbai for the shoot of this song.

More about Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive budget. It stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Released in 2007, Welcome starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second installment was titled Welcome Back which was released in the year 2015 and featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan. Both the movies were directed by Anees Bazmee.

Presented by Base Industries Group, Welcome to the Jungle is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.

(with inputs from agencies)