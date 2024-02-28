Akshay Kumar Starrer Crack Not Shelved After All These Years? Director Neeraj Pandey Answers

Advertisement

Neeraj Pandey who has directed actor Akshay Kumar in films like Baby and Special 26 had also announced a psychological thriller Crack. However, due to issues in the film's script, it was speculated that the film had been shelved. However, in his recent interview, the director shared an update about the film.

Neeraj Pandey on crack

In an interview with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey was asked if he had any plans to reunite with Akshay Kumar, the filmmaker said, "There’s nothing at the moment, but why not? If there is something and when the right time comes, we would work together."

When further asked about his plans to revisit Crack with another actor. Neeraj Pandey was quick to respond to it. He said, "“If Crack gets made, it will be with Akshay only and no one else."

Advertisement

Is Freelancer 2 in the making?

Neeraj Pandey, who is currently juggling between theatrical and digital media with content like Special Ops, Khakee, and Freelancer also spoke about the possibilities of making Freelancer 2.

Advertisement

In the same interview, he said, " “These are exciting times that allow you to explore stories in different formats. It’s a great blessing, and with the advent of OTT, you can explore different stories at the same time. I will be making content for digital and theatrical."

Currently, Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops 2 is in the post-production stage. The filmmaker is also planning to make Freelancer 2 and Special Ops 3 if the audience encourages him to do so.