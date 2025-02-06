Akshay Kumar Starrer Kesari 2 Holi Release Postponed, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 Takes Slot

Akshay Kumar opened 2025 with Sky Force which performed well at the box office as compared to his previous releases. Next, the veteran actor was supposed to dazzle the big screens in March, but now it has been reported that his next film Kesari Chapter 2, co-starring Ananya Panday, has been postponed. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, just like the first part, but now its place has been taken by another sequel, Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Dhadak 2.

Dhadak 2 replaces Kesari 2 in Holi release slot

A source told Bollywood Hungama, that Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari 2 has been pushed ahead for the reasons better known to them. Since the movie is produced by Dharma Productions, the company decided not to let go of the slot. "Dhadak 2, like Kesari Chapter 2, is produced by Dharma Productions. Once they postponed the Akshay Kumar-starrer, they decided to not let go of the coveted slot and hence, are all set to bring Dhadak 2 to the Festival of Colours. An official announcement is expected to take place soon," the report quoted the source.

(A file photo of Akshay Kumar | Image: Instagram)

Earlier, the movie was supposed to release last year in November but was postponed for reasons better known to the makers.

What do we know about Dhadak 2?