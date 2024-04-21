Advertisement

Producer KK Radhamohan has announced that the script for the sequel to Rowdy Rathore is now complete. He updated the audience about the upcoming project while promoting Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan in Hyderabad. Radhamohan revealed the script has been written by Baahubali famed writer Vijayendra Prasad, who is also the father of RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Rowdy Rathore 2 in the works

In a media interaction, Radhamohan talked about his future projects and said that Akshay Kumar starrer Rowdy Rathore’s sequel is in the works. The producer wrote, “Vijayendra Prasad has written two stories for me. One is Vikramarkudu 2, which is Rowdy Rathore 2 in Hindi. The subject is ready; we’re just looking for a good cast now.” It is not confirmed whether Akshay will reprise his role of Vikram Rathore or a new actor will be cast in the film.

What do we know about Rowdy Rathore?

Made with a budget of approximately ₹40 crore, Rowdy Rathore was a remake of the Telugu film Vikramarkudu. It was co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ronnie Screwvala. The film released on June 1, 2012, on 2,300 screens in India and around 400 screens overseas.

It revolves around Shiva (Akshay), who is a small-time conman. He is head-over-heels in love with Priya (Sonakshi Sinha), a pretty girl whom he met at a wedding he wasn't invited to. The picture-perfect world of Shiva turns upside down with the entry of six-year-old girl Neha, who believes he is her father.

Shiva also becomes the victim of a series of life-threatening attacks by a gang of deadly criminals, who seem to know something he doesn't. In the quest to save his life and love, Shiva stumbles upon a deadly secret, something which takes him to a small town in Bihar. That town is ruled by a ruthless MLA and the mafia he controls. The inhabitants of the small town find a saviour in Shiva.

