Updated January 26th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Celebrate Republic Day in Jordan On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Set

Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to share a video with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff extending Republic Day wishes.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff | Image:Akshay Kumar/Instagram
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently shooting for their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actors are shooting for the songs of the film in Jordan along with other cast members including Manushi Chillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha. The actors who play the titular role took to their social media accounts to extend wishes for the 75th Republic Day

Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff celebrate New India, new confidence

On January 26, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself and his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. The actors could be seen running along the beachside with a national flag in their hand. In the video, two stars are holding the flag and sprinting. A.R. Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam is heard in the background. In the clip, Akshay is seen dressed in a black shirt and pants, while Tiger chose an off-white outfit.

The two actors gave the same caption for the video, which read: “New India, new confidence, new vision, our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind…. Jai Bharat.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to appear together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 

On January 24, makers shared the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser. The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer teaser is perfectly packed with entertainment, thrill and of course lots of high-octane action. Speaking about the teaser, director Ali Abbas Zafar said: "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience."

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, while also starring actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. As the days count, the excitement is building for the film's theatrical release on Eid 2024. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ films. It is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar.

 

(With inputs from IANS) 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

