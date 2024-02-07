Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is one of the celebrities who were invited for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However due the ongoing shoot in Jordan , Akshay was unable to attend the ceremony. The Khiladi actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff groove on Jai Shri Ram to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

However now a video of the duo is surfacaing online on social media where they can be seen grooving on the the song Jai Shree Ram during the shooting. This video of AkshayKumar and TigerShroff is now winning all hearts on the day of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony.



Akshay Kumar’s message to fans about Ram Mandir consecration

Prior to this, Akshay took to Instagram to share a message for fans on the auspicious day of Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha. He was joined by co-star Tiger in the video. Greeting fans with folded hands, Akshay said, "From me and my friend Tiger Shroff's side, Jai Shri Ram. Today is a big day for devotees of Lord Ram. After the wait of hundreds of years, the day has come, when Ram Lalla will be in his beautiful home in Ayodhya."

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff said in Hindi, "We have heard so much about Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration since our childhood. But to see this day come true is a very big deal. And we are waiting for the moment we can all light diyas and celebrate the festival of Lord Ram."

Akshay then said, “From both our sides, we would like to wish you all on this auspicious day. Jai Shri Ram.”

Akshay and Tiger are shooting in Jordan for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan I Image: IMDb



The actor captioned the post as, Many best wishes to all of you on the auspicious day of Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha. Jai Shri Ram.