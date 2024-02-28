Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff arrived in Lucknow on February 26 to promote their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, the event didn't go as it was planned as fans over-crowded the venue which led to a stampede-like situation at the place. Even videos of police lathi charging the fans present at the venue are going viral on social media.

What happened at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan event in Lucknow?

According to the viral videos online, fans went crazy upon seeing their favourite stars performing stunts at the Lucknow event. Both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff gave a stunning entry with incredible aerial stunts with the title track of their upcoming film playing in the background.

Stampede like situation at the event of actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who reached the capital Lucknow for the promotion of the film Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan, the police lathicharged the public.pic.twitter.com/FMiwzYQiO0 — زماں (@Delhiite_)

Several videos of the fans running around at the venue and police initiating a lathi charge to control the crowd are going viral on social media. Both the actors and organisers are yet to react to the same.

The Crowd is going absolutely wild at the event location 🔥🔥#AkshayKumar | #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan pic.twitter.com/gfsniMjmxe — 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥~ (@IAmRahulAkkian)

What more do we know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Pooja Entertainment. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the antagonist's role. Actresses Sonakshi Sinha Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F will also be seen in important roles in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releasing on April 9, will most likely face a clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film Maidaan at the box office