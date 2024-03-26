Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, is soon to make its theatrical debut. Sultan famed Ali Abbas Zafar is behind the camera for this suspenseful thriller, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will be playing the role of the antagonist. March 26 saw the release of the film’s trailer and the launch was attended by the entire cast, where Prithviraj revealed that BMCM is part of a bigger franchise.

Prithviraj Sukumaran spills the beans

While interacting with the media at the trailer launch, Prithviraj was asked about his character in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Talking about his role, the actor went ahead and revealed the project is going to be a franchise.

Prithviraj said, “Can I let out the secret that it is going to be a franchise?” After getting the approval from the team, The Goat Life star added, “This is very much planned to be a franchise. I would love to see the next part of this cause it’s got everything to be a blockbuster franchise.”

#AkshayKumar says If you are fighting 1 hero you are a villain but if you are fighting 2 villain you become a GOAT villain to #PrithvirajSukumaran #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTrailer pic.twitter.com/9ihi2dVsH6 — AP (@AksP009) March 26, 2024

Regarding franchise movies and villains, to use James Bond movies as an example, Prithviraj said that the plot typically centres on villains, after which heroes intervene to rescue the day. He remarked that the villainous character arc of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is quite compelling.

What more do we know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Ronit Roy, Alay F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha are also a part of the film. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024 on the occasion of Eid. It will face a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.