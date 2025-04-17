Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Ananya Panday, Rasha Thadani, Sharvari Wagh, Kajol Attend Kesari 2 Screening

Ahead of the Kesari 2 release on April 18, makers of the movie held a special screening in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar , who essays the role of Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair, arrived at the premiere with his wife Twinkle Khanna. Actress Ananya Panday and the film producer also marked their presence at the event. Additionally, Rasha Thadani, Apoorva Mehta, Karan Tacker, Avneet Kaur, Jibraan Khan and Lakshay Lalwani also attended the screening. Photos and videos from the evening are now viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar walked hand-in-hand with his wife and former actress Twinkle Khanna. The actor opted for a three-piece suit for the screening while his wife complimented him in a green co-ord set. She paired the look with statement earrings and carried a quirky handbag.



Ananya Panday, who portrays a fierce lawyer in Kesari 2, also attended the film screening. She looked regal in a deep colour saree with an embellished border. She teamed the look with a matching halter neck blouse, which was adorned with golden embroidery. Ananya tied her hair in a bun for the evening and donned statement earrings to complete her look. Priyanka Kapadia Badani styled the actress for the event.

The CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, arrived at the screening with his wife. Adar Poonawalla and his family also attended the screening. Alpha actress Sharvari Wagh arrived in a bright yellow coloured suit. Avneet Kaur donned a black kurti with matching bottoms while Rasha Thadani opted for a classic western look.

