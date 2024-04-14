×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Update About Film With Katrina Kaif Five Years After Announcing The Project

Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that he and Katrina are currently working on an action film script. His plans for a Super Soldier film has taken a backseat.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ali Abbas Zafar
Ali Abbas Zafar with Katrina Kaif | Image:Instagram
Ali Abbas Zafar's films have featured unforgettable action heroes, ranging from an ageing wrestler reclaiming his fame in Sultan (2016) to an unbeatable NCB officer (Shahid Kapoor) in Bloody Daddy (2023). However, the fate of the promised action heroine remains unknown. In 2019, the director revealed that Katrina Kaif would star in a superhero film. When asked if Super Soldier, starring her, would be his next big thing after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the filmmaker revealed that the film is currently on hold. He further clarified his plans regarding the same.

Is Katrina Kaif going to star in Super Soldier?

In an interview with Midday, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that he and Katrina are currently working on an action film script. His plans for Super Soldier with the actress has taken a back seat for now. He said, "Super Soldier is not happening right now. I’m in talks with Katrina for an action film. I think she is an actor who aces action. There is a script we both like, and it will get made soon."

File photo of Ali Abbas and Katrina Kaif | Image: X

 

Don't want to do anything substandard: Ali Abbas Zafar on Superhero Universe

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Zafar was asked about his plans for creating a Superhero Universe. Katrina starrer Super Soldier would be the first movie of the franchise, followed by top actors joining the universe. Ali said that it would happen soon but he doesn't want to rush in and do anything substandard. "We want to build a universe which is new because as soon as you say superhero universe, the first thing that comes to your mind is that - Are you trying to ape the West? Are you trying to ape the template that is done in Hollywood?” the director added.

File photo of Ali Abbas and Katrina Kaif | Image: X

 

Reports have been rife that Ali's cinematic universe will feature Superheroes from various backgrounds in India. The first project is Super Soldier, starring Katrina, followed by a project similar to Mr India. There are other two superhero films in the pipeline which has drawn inspiration from Indian mythology and the Indian army, but the filmmaker is yet to officially confirm the reports.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

