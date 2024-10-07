sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 22:05 IST, October 7th 2024

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Comparisons Between Jigra and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: A Common Theme...

Alia Bhatt attended a pre-release event of Jigra in the National Capital where she spoke about the comparisons of the film with her husband's film Animal.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jigra features Alia Bhatt in the lead role, while Animal was headlined by her husband Ranbir Kapoor
Jigra features Alia Bhatt in the lead role, while Animal was headlined by her husband Ranbir Kapoor | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:05 IST, October 7th 2024