Updated March 14th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Alia Bhatt Recalls RRR Director SS Rajamouli's Career Advice: There Is No Formula

Alia Bhatt, in a recent interview, recalled the advice she received from director SS Rajamouli, who she collaborated with on the 2022 film RRR.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
Alia Bhatt collaborated with SS Rajamouli in the 2022 magnum opus movie RRR. The Ram Charan and JR NTR starrer was critically accalimed not just in the country but worldwide. Years after the release of the film, the Raazi actress revisited advice she received from SS Rajamouli while shooting for the film. 

Build a one-on-one relationship with your audience: Rajamouli to Alia Bhatt 

Alia Bhatt recently attended an event by Forbes. Talking at the event, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress opened up on how she would like her career to be perceived by the audience. She then recalled the advice she received from SS Rajamouli which helped her gain love and respect from the audience. 

Alia Bhatt from a scene in RRR | Image: IMDb

In the discussion, Alia claimed that her aim, early in her career, was to play ‘the most loved person’ on earth and that she did not give too much thought before saying yes to a role. She recalled the Baahubali director telling her, “He said, there is no formula, he said to do anything with love. 'Even if the film doesn’t work, the love in your eyes will connect with the audience and eventually that is what you look for is to build a one-on-one relationship with your audience."

When SS Rajamouli called Alia Bhatt ‘secretive’ 

Not just Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli too has often fondly spoken about the Student Of The Year actress. During the pre-release event of RRR, the filmmaker claimed that Alia is very ‘secretive’. He said, “I've worked with her for about 20 days. But, I still cannot figure out how she operates. She's absolutely secretive. I now want to know how she functions.” 

A file photo of Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli from RRR | Iamge: Instagram 

RRR is a fictional tale about the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, while Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson play supporting roles. 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

