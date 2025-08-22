Alia Bhatt's Beach Vacation Is All About Relaxing Water Views And Gym Sessions With Sister Shaheen Bhatt's Beau Ishaan Mehra | PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt has been busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kasual. However, now she has taken a brief break and jetted off on a vacation to a beach nation. She is holidaying with her mother, Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Taking to social media, Shaheen has shared a series of photos offering a sneak peek into their relaxation session combined with fitness sessions. The trio is joined by Shaheen's boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra.

Inside Alia Bhatt's vacation with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Alia Bhatt can be seen having the time of her life basking in the sun, enjoying dinner beside the beach with a pinch of gym sessions. In one of the images, she can be seen posing with Soni, Shaheen and Ishaan, amid the clear blue swimming pool. She looks pretty in an indigo blue and white maxi dress. She sported no makeup and tied her hair in a bun. She held on to a black handbag to accentuate her look.

(A screengrab from the album | Image: Instagram)

The post also has a video of Alia and Ishaan sweating it out in a gym.

(A screengrab from the album | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the post, Shaheen wrote, "Island Interlude".

(A screengrab from the album | Image: Instagram)

While Alia is busy holidaying, Ranbir is busy filming with Vicky for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

What's next for Alia Bhatt?