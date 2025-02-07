All Well Between Chhaava Co-stars Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna? There Was 'No Interaction' Between Them, Says Director

Vicky Kaushal is all geared up for his upcoming periodic drama Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. In a recent interaction, Vicky Kaushal revealed few interesting details about the film and his character Sambaji Maharaj’s face-off with Akshaye Khanna’s character Aurangzeb.

Vicky Kaushal on his relation with Chhaava co-star Akshaye Khanna

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal said, “When we were shooting that scene, we exchanged no good mornings, goodbyes, or hellos. He was Aurangzeb, and I was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and there was no communication as Vicky Kaushal to Akshaye Khanna”.

File photo of Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava | Source: IMDb

Vicky Kaushal further said, “It took Aurangzeb nine years to find and get hold of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. So, a lot of the film shows his quest to find him. There are some moments together, but the film is about them thriving to meet each other, and that will leave you waiting for that face-off to happen”. Director Laxman Utekar quipped, “The way he has played Aurangzeb will leave you frightened. He talks very little but communicates so much with his eyes”.

File photo of Akshaye Khanna in Chhaava | Source: IMDb

Controversy in Chhaava?

A few weeks ago, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie, leading to major controversy over a lezim dance sequence featuring his character Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing. Following the objection from a section of politicians and history enthusiasts, director Laxman Utekar met Raj Thackeray and assured that they would delete the shots of lezim.

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava | Source: X

Later, the makers have removed the scene, Vicky at a promotional event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said the now-deleted scene was an effort from the makers to promote Maharashtra's culture worldwide.

Poster of Chhaava | Source: IMDb