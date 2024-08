Published 13:28 IST, August 2nd 2024

Allu Arjun Questioned Bollywood's Heroism When He Met Nikkhil Advani: You Have Forgotten...

Nikkhil Advani, who has directed several hit Bollywood movies such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam-e-Ishq and D-Day, discussed what Bollywood is lacking at the moment.