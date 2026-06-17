Alpha Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh Join Hands To Burn Bobby Deol's Lanka, Blink And Miss Hrithik Roshan's Cameo

The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol today, June 17. This has come after fans expressed disappointment over Sharvari's absence from the teaser. Well, the actress's introduction is worth the wait as it offers a peek into her face-off with Alia and how they both come together to fight off Bobby Deol. However, YRF planned a surprise for their ardent fans wrapped in the name of Major Kabir Dhaliwal aka Hrithik Roshan.

Watch the Alpha trailer

The over 2-minute trailer opens up with Alia Bhatt narrating her story of how she ended up being trained by Bobby Deol. She shared that as a toddler, she was kidnapped by Fateh (played by Bobby), and he trained him under the organisation Alpha. However, she eventually realised that he is using her and harming India, so she decided to destroy him with the help of Sharvari, who is also seemingly an agent. Both receive help from Anil Kapoor, who serves as the RAW chief.

The trailer is packed with high-octane action sequences and dialogues. One of the dialogues is mouthed by Fateh while fighting Alia, "India ne Alpha ki kadar nahi ki, ab India Alpha se darega". The trailer ends by introducing Hrithik's character, Major Kabir Dhaliwal. He will be helping the girls in the mission.

All about Alpha

Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film is part of YRF's Spy Universe. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Alpha will now release in theatres on July 3. The film has witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Alpha was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date.