Published 19:59 IST, August 24th 2024
Alpha Update: Sharvari Wagh Along With Film's Crew To Start Shooting For Next Schedule In Kashmir
Actress Sharvari Wagh will now head to Kashmir to begin the second shooting schedule of her upcoming film Alpha on August 26. The movie also features Alia Bhatt.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt will feature together in Alpha | Image: IMDb
