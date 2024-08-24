sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:59 IST, August 24th 2024

Alpha Update: Sharvari Wagh Along With Film's Crew To Start Shooting For Next Schedule In Kashmir

Actress Sharvari Wagh will now head to Kashmir to begin the second shooting schedule of her upcoming film Alpha on August 26. The movie also features Alia Bhatt.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Alpha cast
Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt will feature together in Alpha | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
