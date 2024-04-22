Advertisement

Jashn Kohli was recently seen in Diljit Dosanjh starrer Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor played the role of Parineeti Chopra’s character Amarjot Singh’s brother in the movie. In a recent conversation with a media portal, he talked about being hurt by the portrayal of Sikhs in Bollywood as they were limited to side character roles.

Jashn Kohli on his dream of becoming an actor

Jashn talked about not being used to seeing a Sikh man as a hero of the Bollywood film. The actor experienced the stereotypical representations of Sardars in cinema. He said, “I was hurt and wanted to change the way we are perceived and portrayed in Bollywood. We were either cast as a soldier or the hero's friend. I would speak to writers, who agreed on the shortcoming but had no means to change it.”

Jashn Kohli hails Diljit Dosanjh

Jashn continued by saying that Diljit was a trailblazer who with the highest integrity and commitment, put his traditional identity on the map worldwide. This motivated Jashn, who acknowledged being pleased to be able to finally appear on screen alongside Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila.

He added, “Recently, Diljit paaji spoke about how people thought Sardars were only portrayed a certain way, and he changed it. When he spoke those words, it echoed the voice of so many from the community. Even I am on the path to help people see Sardars in a different light from what's been shown all these years.”

Advertisement

Jashn was referring to the video recently shared by Diljit on his Instagram handle, in which he can be seen challenging all the stereotypes. The Crew star had said, “They said 'Punjabis aren’t fashionable' and I said, 'I will show you'. They said 'Punjabis can’t act' in films, but I showed them I could. They said Punjabis 'can’t go to Mumbai', and I proved them wrong. They said Punjabis 'can’t sell tickets' for the bar arena, I had the stadium packed at my concert.”