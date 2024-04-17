Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila has created a storm on the internet since its release on April 12. The musical drama is receiving praise from the audience, with many thanking director Imtiaz Ali for treating them to late singer Chamkila’s hit tracks. Apart from the story, the actors are also being praised for their performance. The film documents Chamkila’s rise to popularity and his tragic murder at the age of 27.

Apart from celebs and audience, Amul, a dairy brand, has also paid tribute to the film. For the unversed, Amul is selective in praising the films.

(A poster of Amar Singh Chamkila | Image: Instagram)

Amul’s shoutout to Amar Singh Chamikla

The dairy brand took to its official Instagram handle to share an animated picture featuring Diljit and Parineeti as Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. In the image, they can be seen performing on stage while holding slices of bread topped with butter. The text on the photo reads, “Ek Chamach Khila, Amul Punjab Da Buttar."

(A poster of Amar Singh Chamkila made by Amul | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the picture, the brand captioned it as “Amul Topical: Diljit Dosanjh makes waves in the Imtiaz Ali/AR Rahman hit musical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila!"

What do we know about Amar Singh Chamkila?

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film chronicles the life of Amar Singh Chamkila, popularly known as Elvish of Punjab. He was known for his record-breaking music and electrifying live performance in the 1980s. However, after enjoying the fame for a few years, Chamkila, along with his wife and co-artist Amarjot, was assassinated. The film is backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

