Diljit Dosanjh, who is a popular name in not just Punjabi and Hindi cinema but also a globally recognised musician, said acting is not something he focuses on in his career. The actor confessed that while he works in some projects due to his interest, he sees himself majorly as a performer. Diljit starrer Amar Singh Chamkila will make its theatrical debut on April 12.

Diljit Dosanjh talks about his acting career

In a conversation with Film Companion, Diljit talked about what it’s like being an actor. He said, “I believe that acting is not my forte; it's a distinct craft. I feel I lack the necessary qualities to be an actor. If an opportunity arises that aligns with my skills and interests, I do consider it, but my main focus is on playing music."

The actor known for his apparent ease in front of the camera, also admitted to feeling self-conscious at times. Delving further into the topic, Diljit said he frequently loses notice of the cameras' presence and it is just second nature for him now. However, if he ever gets aware of them the performance becomes false and shallow. The chaos of the set, crew, and equipment can sometimes add to the sense of inauthenticity, according to Diljit so the “actors who can negotiate all of this are very exceptional,” said the Crew star.

Diljit Dosanjh on playing Amar Singh Chamkila

In a previous interview, Diljit shed light on playing the role of Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor said, “I personally believe everyone knows about Chamkila. However, if there are some people who don’t know about him, then it’s an interesting story to watch. It’s not just the story of an artist but the story of a person, his journey, and what all happened in the 1980s in Punjab.”

"It is not a fictional story; it is true. I feel there’s something to learn from this film too. Those who don’t know about Chamkila will know about him and those who are fans of Chamkila will definitely watch the film.”

Amar Singh Chamkila is set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix. It is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

(with inputs from PTI)