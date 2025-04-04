Ameesha Patel Compares Her Age Gap With Sunny Deol To Sikandar Pair Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna: Jab Jodi Chalti Hai...

Ameesha Patel has reacted to the pressing matter of the massive age gaps between male and female leads of a movie. The conversation comes amid the backlash faced by Salman Khan for romancing 31-year-younger Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. However, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress has justified the age difference by saying, if the ‘jodi’ works, nothing else matters.

Ameesha Patel justifies the massive age gap between Salman and Rashmika in Sikandar

On April 3, Ameesha Patel attended an event in Mumbai. The actress shared her review of Sikandar and shared, “Mujhe toh bahot pasand aayi unki jodi (I really like Salman and Rashmika's couple)". Reacting to the chatter around the age-gap, she added, “Mere aur Sunny ji ke beech mein bhi toh 20-year ka age gap hai. Jab jodi chalti hai, jab chali hai. (There is a 20-year difference between me and Sunny Deol. When a pair works on screen, nothing else matters)." Concluding her message, Ameesha asserted, “Keep giving love to movies. It takes a lot of hard work to make a film, and it must be appreciated)."



Ameesha Patel compared the difference between Sikandar actors to her and Sunny Deol. The actors play the lead roles in the hit film Gadar. A sequel to the movie was released 23 years later in 2023 with the actors reprising the role of Sakeena and Tara Singh. The movie became a massive blockbuster and raked in ₹ 525.7 Cr at the domestic box office.

What Salman Khan said about working with younger actresses in Sikandar?

Before the release of Sikandar, Salman Khan addressed the age gap between him and Rashmika Mandanna. In a press conference, the actor said, “If I want to work with Ananya or Janhvi , people have made it difficult for me because they can talk about the age gap. People talk about the heroine of Sikandar, Rashmika… I was thinking that I will work with these new girls, and they will come up and become big stars. They will get bigger and better films.”



