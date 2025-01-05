Amid Rohit Sharma's PR Controversy, Vidya Balan's Old Video About Her 'Favourite Cricketer' Merits Attention

Vidya Balan has stroked the year's first controversy by giving a shout-out to the Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. In a social media post, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress lauded the skipper for taking a break and deciding to sit out the final test match between India and Australia in Melbourne. This did not sit well with social media users who found out that the actress is now even following the cricketer and her shout-out seemed to be PR-enforced. Amid this, a video of the actress talking about her favourite cricketer is doing rounds on social media.

Vidya Balan names her favourite cricketer

Immediately after giving her shoutout to Rohit Sharma, Vidya Balan caught social media attention. One section of social media has been trying to prove that the actress' post was PR motivated while another has dug up an old video of her talking about her favourite cricketer. In the video, Vidya mentions Virat Kohli as her favourite cricketer and not Rohit Sharma.

Vidya Balan is known to make viral TikTok-style videos on Instagram. In one such video, the actress enacted a parody clip in which when asked about her favourite cricketer she mentions Virat and pretends that Virat and Kohli are two different people. She shared the video on April 23, 2024, with the caption, "Yeh maara chhakka".

Vidya Balan's post for Rohit Sharma was PR-motivated?

On January 4, after Rohit Sharma announced that he will be stepping down as captain and not taking part in the fifth and final test match of India against Australia, Vidya Balan took to her X (formerly Twitter) to pen a message for him.