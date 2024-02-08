Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with two more amazing Indian actors, which is now going viral on social media. The acting legend posed with superstars Akshay Kumar and Suriya for a photo. In the photo, Big B could be seen holding a bat and smiling at the camera, Akshay was sitting on a car in between, and on his left was standing Tamil star Suriya, who too was all smiles for the camera. The three stars sported casual outfits in the now-viral photo.

Want to play cricket with Akshay, Suriya, asks Amitabh Bachchan

Sharing the photo, the veteran actor captioned, "Cricket!! Anyone? With Akshay and Suriya." While it is mostly for an ad and part of ISPL promotions, the photo is doing rounds on the internet.

Do you know the Akshay-Suriya connection?

While Amitabh Bachchan's photo is mostly promotional, Akshay and Suriya have been associated together for a film. Akshay Kumar is doing the remake of Tamil star Suriya's popular film Soorarai Pottru. The film also stars Radhika Madan in the lead role. The untitled film was scheduled to release on September 1. However, the makers delayed the film without having mentioned the reason behind the delay. The Hindi version of the film is also being directed by the original maker of Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara. Suriya and his wife Jyotika's home banner 2D Entertainment is bankrolling the film.

What's next for Amitabh, Akshay, and Suriya?

Amitabh, who was last seen in Ganpath, is looking forward to the release of the highly-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, will hit the screens on May 9. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, last seen in Mission Raniganj, will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Welcome 3 among many others. Suriya, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his 42nd project Kanguva, which marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Disha Patani.

